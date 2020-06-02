In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Kildare GAA plan with a view to playing league and championship;

Kildare hurlers fun for Roar For Ruairi fund;

The Big Interview: Johne Murphy, on his journey from Leicester Tigers to Munster ... and beyond;

Archive: 2001 Hurling title returns to the county town;

Over before it started (Tommy Callaghan);

Racing: Questions and Answers with Kerry jockey Jack Kennedy;

National Hunt Fixtures for June and July announced;

Caragh Gaelic Football team of the '40s;

A thank you message form Cill Dara RFC to players, supporters and fans.

All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.