In this week's Leinster Leader Sport
A chance to choos select your Kildare Dream Team from the past 25 years.
The Big Interview: Naas golfer, Conor O'Rourke recalls a brilliant amateur career and looks forward as he is about to embark on his third season as a professional.
Archives: 2001: Kildare Ladies outclassed by a powerful Roscommon side.
Basketball Exciting year, in more years than one, for Claire Melia.
Tennis: Naas LTC delighted to be up and running once again.
Racing: Questions and Answers with top jockey Kevin Manning.
Ruby Walsh: return of racing great, but some courses may struggle to survive.
All and that and much more, in this week's Leinster Leader, in the shops now.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on