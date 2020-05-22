Kildare SFC 2001: Party time in Downtown Newbridge

It's 11 pm. Sunday. Long day. Emotional. No shortage of beverages.

Sarsfields celebrate.

Moorefield licking their wounds.

Downtown Johnson's bursting at the seams.

Sky News tell us The Ryder Cup has been postponed as the number of missing persons in the US atrocities rise beyond 5,000.

Life goes on.

W're in the bottom of the town.

John Courtney is happy.

Nuala is ecstatic.

The Courtney man has a rare record.

Manager of eight teams that have reached the Holy Grail.

Eight finals.

Eight wins.

No arguments.

Nuala says nothing (not like her).

The Nuckser man gets more man-handling than he received in the entire match. He has rarely looked better or fitter.

A great sight.

Off to Australia,

Hopefully returns.

Rainbow and Earley (Dermot) on the same flight.

Wish I was.

Stop dreaming.

Get back to reality.

Brian Moylan comes into view. Injured. Sad. Great footballer but he'll be back.

John Whelan appears. Happy, yet disappointed.

Failed to make Liam Ward's brilliant ‘Sarsfields 2001 Champions’ poster.

Guess who's blamed?

Courtney get another hug.

One of thousands.

No sign of the Doc Brennan.

Hardly in the cot already.

The Super Cock, PJ Whelan and Paul Dunne are in good form.

The Cock due on the first tee at Royal Dublin in 7.30am on Monday.

Hope it's singles!

Frankie Monaghan sits back and says little.

Alan Barry sips from a bottle well aware he has probably played the game of his life.

Team captain Liam Sex detained in hospital overnight, hope everything is ok.

Dermot Earley is smiling as brothers David and Conor relax.

My good friend ‘The Dill’ buys out of turn, first time for everything, but then Tipp did win the All Ireland.

Gus Fitz heads back to the county town.

Des Maguire reminds us of the history of ‘The Barracks’ as former Leader colleague and friend Donnchadh O'Neill and his dad enjoy the craic.

Brian Geraghty and Marie seem relaxed if a little disappointed that Na Fianna just failed to the capture the minor title.

Edel McGann and Maureen White sit back and take it all in.

Jacko Whelan is stuck for a round as The Gull McAuley continues to decipher the problems of Naas GAA.

Wish him luck.

Glen Healy empties a large Bulmers with a grin on his face that says there's more where that came from.

Catherine Johnson is smiling ... just a little.

The Mahers (John, Pat and Connor) look like they are settled in for the night.

And why not.

Ann Donoghue (Geraghty) is decked out in her favourite colours as Fran White from Naas is stuck in a time zone back in 1990.

Tom Cox in good form.

John 'Blackie' Byrne, Aileen and friends are looking forward to a night of celebrations.

A quick call to Coffey's and Willie McCreery has to be looked after with the payment of a small wager (one down how many to go I try to remember).

Eddie Morrissey is happy with the Sash performance while Tony Kirwan heads up town to Eric's.

The great Rainbow tells us he has already packed his bags for Down Under with Dermot and Nuxer, as we realise tomorrow is already with us.

Congrats to the Sash.

Worthy winners.

PS: Best of luck to Tommy Buckley, who came across the pond for the game; we met him on more than one occasion on the day.

He returns with a smile on his face.

And why not!