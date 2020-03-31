In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Racing boss expresses concerns over future of some racecourses. HRI to discuss emergency strategies this Wednesday.

The Big Interview: Niall 'Slippers' Madden on his career, his Aintree Grand National win and much more besides (Tommy Callaghan).

Down Memory Lane: Galway a hurdle too far from luckless Lilies in All Ireland semi final of 2000. Report, reaction and comment (Tommy Callaghan).

Future bright for Fr Flanagan's (Ballymore Eustace and Hollywood) Boxing Club.

Irish Grand National Documentary set for TG4 airing.

A peep into the Leinster Leader Archives including St Laurence's and the successful Féile objection; Athy Golf Club goes live on the net; KDFL update; Naas RFC gain promotion plus Golf results from twenty years ago with some familiar faces to the fore.

