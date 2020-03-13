Kildare GAA statement

Kildare GAA has issued the following statement this morning (Friday March 14):

"In light of the yesterday's announcement, the CCC will be working in the interim, to put in place a plan for the Fixture Calendar and Competition Schedule which will reflect the difficulties encountered by the suspension of training and matches, until at least March 29.

"Once any clarity is received on when resumption of activity will occur, the CCC will notify Clubs of any changes or alterations to the calendar and schedule outlined and sent to Clubs in early January.

We appreciate your support, patience and understanding."

Micheàl Ò Maolain/Michael Mullen

Cathaoirleach Coiste Cheannais na gComórtaisí

(Competitions Control Committee)