In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Lilies look for another win in vital clash with Cavan.
Late Derry point denies Kildare as promotion hopes are dashed.
No Seanie, but Cavan will pose a big threat (Tommy Callaghan).
Naas CBS defeat Marist and set up Leinster final clash this Saturday.
Co. Board gathering: 'No Nonsense Mick' moves on at a rapid pace.
Time to be more mindful of club action, report from March Co. Board gathering.
Aldridge Cup and Minor League round-up;
Win sends Kildare Ladies into League final while camogie side are outclassed by Cork.
Picture Special: Newbridge RFC Fun Run.
Schools Rugby: Historic Senior Cup final as Newbridge College and Clongowes Wood go head-to-head.
Athy's long barren spell comes to an end as they are crowned Leinster League Division 2B champions.
Golf: Picture Special, Craddockstown Captains' drive-in.
Handball: Ballymore Eustace players advance.
Greyhounds: Borahard Tonto wins for the Corrigan brothers.
