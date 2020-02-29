Kildare GAA: St Farnan's crash out to Ballybay

St Farnan's of Prosperous were defeated in the Rice Cup PP Senior Football 'D' All Ireland semi final this afternoon, going under the current All Ireland champions, Ballybay Community School of Monaghan.

The game, in Darver COE, Lough, was played in gale force wind, rain and sleet and in fairness should even have started such was the dire conditions.

The winners had the elements somewhat in their favour in the opening half yet only led 0-5 to 0-1 at half time so the Kildare side looked to be in with a real chance and when the scored the opening point of the second half within a minute, it looked they just might pull of a bit of a shock results.

However two sendings off, one a straight red on Rory Moran, followed just two minutes by a second yellow for Colm Moran saw them reduced to 13 and while their was still some 25 minutes or so left they failed to raise another white flag, Ballybay scoring just one more point plus a late goal to advance to the final on a score line of Ballybay, Monaghan 1-7 St Farnan's Propserous 0-2.

Scorers: Ballybay, Darragh Dempsey 1-3 (2 frees), Tristan Keenan 0-1, Julius Sniauksta 0-1, Eoin Duffy 0-1, James Hughes.



St Farnan's, Eoin Bagnall 0-2 (2 frees).

BALLYBAY MONAGHAN: Ryan Johnston; Thomas McPhillips, Mark Hughes, Thomas Keenan; Eoin Duffy, Aaron Hamilton, James Hughes; Shane Slevin, James Slevin; Julius Sniauksta, Dara McCann, Darragh McElearney; Michael Coyle, Tristan Keenan, Darragh Dempsey. Subs: Jams McAdam for James Hughes (50 minutes).

ST FARNAN'S PROSPEROUS: Adam Doyle; Jack Cross, Adam Ewing, Josh Carroll; Rory Moran, Colm Moran, Kian Percival; Paul Dockery, Daniel Lynam; Eoin Bagnall, Kevin Campbell, Conor Murphy; Emmet Donoghue, Jamie O'Brien, Jack O'Brien. Subs: Aaron Lenehan for Kian Percival (50 minutes).

REFEREE: Brian Healy, Roscommon.