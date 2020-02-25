In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Second half goals kill off the Lilies.

Report, reaction and comment as Kildare face into a relegation battle.

Time to stand up and be counted, before it's too late.

Kildare Ladies win again in NFL while minor make it a double.

Wind, ran and Laois blow Kildare away in U20s semi final.

Hurlers win again and have an eye on League final.

Picture Special: Club Kildare Breakfast fund-raiser in The Glenroyal, Maynooth.

Aldridge Cup: wins for Celbridge, Athy, Sarsfields.

Rugby: Naas and MU Barnhall take heavy hidings in AIL.

The Oval Office: Dermot O'Mahoney's weekly round-up.

Lots of talent on show at Community Games Art county finals.

Racing: Neverushacon is Cheltenham bound for Jessica's yard.

McDonnell's (Newbridge) Charity Cheltlenham Preview.

Newbridge dogs: Moira's Magical Mydras.

Picture Special: Athgarvan 5k Fun Run.

All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.