Today's Kildare Club GAA results
Lots of action despite the weather
The following are the results of today's GAA club action in Kildare.
2020 Europcar Aldridge Cup Group A
Naas V Johnstownbridge – Postponed
2020 Europcar Aldridge Cup Group B
Round Towers 0-9 Maynooth 0-7
Celbridge 3-8 Moorefield 0-12
2020 Europcar Aldridge Cup Group C
Athy 2-13 St. Laurences 0-4
Clane 1-10 Carbury 1-8
2020 Europcar Aldridge Cup Group D
Sarsfields 1-9 Castledermot 0-5
Monasterevan 0-7 Eadestown 0-7
2020 Europcar Keogh Cup Group A
Straffan 1-11 Suncroft 0-14
Ellistown V Milltown – Postponed
2020 Europcar Keogh Cup Group B
Sallins 1-16 Ballymore Eustace 2-5
Clogherinkoe 2-8 Kilcullen 1-8
2020 Europcar Keogh Cup Group C
Leixlip 2-12 Two Mile House 0-6
Nurney v Kilcock – Postponed
2020 Europcar Keogh Cup Group D
St. Kevins 3-10 Ballyteague 0-6
Rathangan 7-11 Allenwood 0-12
2020 Europcar Dowling Cup Group A
Robertstown V Ardclough – Postponed
Rheban 2-5 Castlemitchell 1-6
2020 Europcar Dowling Cup Group B
Caragh 3-11 Cappagh 4-7
Athy 4-12 Rathcoffey 0-10
2020 Europcar Dowling Cup Group C
Grangenolivn 4-10 Ballykelly 2-14
Athgarvan V Kill – Postponed
2020 Senior A Cup
Moorefield V Celbridge – Postponed
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on