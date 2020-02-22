Today's Kildare Club GAA results

The following are the results of today's GAA club action in Kildare.

2020 Europcar Aldridge Cup Group A

Naas V Johnstownbridge – Postponed

2020 Europcar Aldridge Cup Group B

Round Towers 0-9 Maynooth 0-7

Celbridge 3-8 Moorefield 0-12

2020 Europcar Aldridge Cup Group C

Athy 2-13 St. Laurences 0-4

Clane 1-10 Carbury 1-8

2020 Europcar Aldridge Cup Group D

Sarsfields 1-9 Castledermot 0-5

Monasterevan 0-7 Eadestown 0-7

2020 Europcar Keogh Cup Group A 

Straffan 1-11 Suncroft 0-14

Ellistown V Milltown – Postponed

2020 Europcar Keogh Cup Group B

Sallins 1-16 Ballymore Eustace 2-5

Clogherinkoe 2-8 Kilcullen 1-8

2020 Europcar Keogh Cup Group C

Leixlip 2-12 Two Mile House 0-6

Nurney v Kilcock – Postponed

2020 Europcar Keogh Cup Group D

St. Kevins 3-10 Ballyteague 0-6

Rathangan 7-11 Allenwood 0-12

2020 Europcar Dowling Cup Group A 

Robertstown V Ardclough – Postponed

Rheban 2-5 Castlemitchell 1-6

2020 Europcar Dowling Cup Group B 

Caragh 3-11 Cappagh 4-7

Athy 4-12 Rathcoffey 0-10

2020 Europcar Dowling Cup Group C 

Grangenolivn 4-10 Ballykelly 2-14

Athgarvan V Kill – Postponed

2020 Senior A Cup 

Moorefield V Celbridge – Postponed