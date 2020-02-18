In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Paddy to the rescue as Kildare U20s show grit to book a semi final spot; report; reaction and comment.

Neasa Dooley on fire as Kildare Ladies make it three wins from three;

Club games hit by Storm Dennis but Raheens get better of Naas in Aldridge Cup;

Sunday's clash with Roscommon now a real 'six pointer';

Hurlers take on The Rossies in double header;

St Conleth's Park redevelopment on course for November 1 start;

Kildare Town CS capture Bro Hubert Shield;

The Oval Office: Will Connor puts his hand up for Ireland call (Dermot O'Mahoney);

AIL: Impressive win for Naas as they defeat St Mary's;

Newbridge turn on the style to defeat North Kildare; Cill Dara mauled by Co. Carlow; Barnhall too strong for Athy in Women's League;

Racing: Tracey Collins strikes, again, in Dundalk;

Athy Captains' drive-in, along with results and Gavin Lunny's weekly golf tip;

Noreen's Senorita a real star at Newbridge Stadium.

All that, and much more, in this week's Leinster Leader, in the shops now.