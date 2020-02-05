Kildare's Shane O'Sullivan stars for Maynooth Freshers

Kildare U20 star, Shane O'Sullivan, was in scintillating from on Tuesay as he led Maynooth University to an impressive win over University of Limerick in the Electric Ireland HE GAA Fresher 1 Football Championship Group B – Round 3, winning winning 4-12 to 1-10.

Despite O'Sullivan hitting 1-10 Maynooth University looked in trouble in the first-half Maynooth University showed considerable steel in the second-half to overcome University of Limerick’s first-half six-point margin.

Hitting seven unanswered points in the opening half UL ran riot, despite Elliot Connolly blazing a goal-chance and Maynooth University full-back Simon Murphy picking-up a yellow in a turbulent period.

Pressurising UL’s kick-out, Maynooth University took control when Ciaran Keena’s 29th minute goal and O’Sullivan’s second free left the half-time margin 0-7 to 1-2.

Scoring five unanswered points by the 40th minute, Maynooth University could do no wrong and everything they touched turned to gold.

Every time they overturned a UL defender or when O’Sullivan kicked one of his four frees or when Eoin Conneff leveled the game in the 35th minute, a raucous home crowd cheered every advance.

Despite Jack O’Brien receiving a second yellow ten minutes into the second-half, UL found a way to respond by the 42nd minute through Crowley and Johnson.

Side-stepping their dying rally, Maynooth University hammered their quarter-final nail firmly into place.

Registering 2-4 in the five minutes between the 46 and 51 minutes, O’Sullivan and Findlay Nairn goals were the pick of a period that killed off UL.

UL managed a late 55th minute John Hayes penalty, but with Conneff registering Maynooth University’s fourth goal by the 62nd minute, O’Sullivan kicked a concluding point for a 1-10 tally.



Scorers: Maynooth University, S O’Sullivan 1-10; E Conneff 1-2; C Keena and F Nairn 1-0 each. UL, J Hayes 1-1 (pen); C Johnson 0-3; C Crowley 0-2f; R Reilly, E McMahon, E Connolly and O Looney 0-1 each.



MAYNOOTH UNIVERSITY: Shane Black; David Bonass, Simon Murphy, Conor Walsh; Cormac Finn, Sam McCormack, Conor Murnaghan; James Behan, Adam Reilly; Eoghan Mulhall, Shane O’Sullivan, Conchúr O’Giolláin; Ciaran Keena, Eoin Conneff, Findlay Nairn. Subs: Luke Kelly, Robbie Hanratty, Shane O’Connor, Niall Regan and Jamie Coffey for Nairn, Kenna, O’Giolláin, Bonass and Mulhall (62 mins).



UL: Ben Farrell; Neil Kane, Oisin McCann, James McCarthy; Ronan Reilly, Jack O’Brien, David Mangan; Emmet McMahon, Oisin Looney; John Hayes, Colin Crowley, Patrick Caulfield; Muiris Curtin, Elliot Connolly; Cian Johnson. Subs: Michael Murray and Peter Byrne for Looney and Caulfield (h/t); Seán Nolan for Crowley (48 mins); Brian Deasy for McMahon (55).



REFEREE: David O’Connor (Dublin)