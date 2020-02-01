Kildaare GAA: Just two changes for clash with Clare

Kildare boss Jack O'Connor and his management have made two changes in personnel from the Kildare side that defeated Fermanagh on Sunday last, for tomorrow's Round 2 clash against Clare in Cusack Park, Ennis (2 pm).

Kevin Feely, having recovered from a hamstring injury, is named in midfield and his partnered by Liam Power, the Raheens man making his League debut. Elsewhere there are some positional changes both in defence and up front.

KILDARE v Clare: Mark Donnellan; Peter Kelly, Mick O'Grady cpt., Liam Healy; Con Kavanagh, Johnny Byrne, Shea Ryan; Kevin Feely, Liam Power; Paddy Brophy, Niall Kelly, Paul Cribbin; Jack Robinson, Daniel Flynn, Neil Flynn.

Clare lost their opening game to Westmeath 2-9 to 1-11 with corner forward, David Turbridy, once Clare's top scorer with eight points, seven coming from frees.