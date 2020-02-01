Kildare GAA: Lilies crush Warwickshire

Kildare made it two wins from two in the Allianz Hurling League (Division 2B) when demolishing Warwickshire at Pairc na hEireann, Birmingham, this afternoon on a final score line of Kildare 5-18 Warwickshire 0-1.

In the absence of team manager David Herity whose wife gave birth on Friday to a baby son, Declan O'Toole took charge of the The Lilies and as the score line suggests, it was job done with some ease as the home side were simply outclassed all the way through.

Last year when when these sides met Kildare won 8-19 to 0-6 and it was something very similar this afternoon as captain Brian Byrne gave a magnificent display of hurling scoring 3-9.

From the first whistle it soon became clear Warwickshire were out of their depth as Shane Ryan scored the first point within minutes which was shortly followed by another from Niall O Muineachain.

An early goal from James Burke opened the flood gates as the Midland men became increasingly frustrated and a red card was dealt to Anthony Hands for a dangerous blow which sealed their fate. At half time the Lilies had the comfortable score line of 2-12 to 0-1.

The second half continued on a predictable path as Kildare simply pulled further and further away, the home side failing to raise a flag of any description in the second half.

Final score: Kildare 5-18 Warwickshire 0-1.

KILDARE: Paddy McKenna; Cian Ford; Simon Leacy; Rian Boran; Niall O’Muineachain (0-2); Aran Kelly; Cathal Derivan (0-1); Paul Divilly; Mark Delaney; Cathal Dowling; Brian Byrne (C) (3-9 6f, 1 s/l); James Burke (0-3); Conor Kielty; Jack Sheridan (0-2); Shane Ryan (1-1). Subs: Declan Molloy (1-0) for Conor Kielty (51 mins), Cathal Melville for James Burke (54 mins), Liam Dempsey for Paul Divilly (57 mins), Ronan Dunne for Rian Boran (62 mins), Sean Whelan (0-1) for Shane Ryan.

WARWICKSHIRE: Phil Crean; Diarmuid Murphy; Anthony Hands (Red card); Tom Kelly (Yellow card); Ciaran Heeney; John Collins (C); Michael O’Regan; Daire King; Robbie Curley; Alan Brooks; Ian Dwyer; Robert Duggan; Pauric Crehan (Yellow card); Luke Hands (0-1); Kelvin Magee (Yellow card). Subs: Breen Fallon for Robbie Duggan (35 mins), Darren O’Neill for Alan Brooks (51 mins), Fintan White for Diarmuid Murphy (55 mins).

REFEREE: Kevin Brady (Louth)