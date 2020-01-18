Dramatic win for Kildare U20s over Meath
Lilies hit the final six points of the game to win by two
John Lawler (Eadestown) who had an impressive game for Kildare at no. 4 against Meath
Kildare booked their place in the final of the John Kierns U20 Development League with a dramatic win over Meath this afternoon at the excellent facilities at Dunganny.
On a cold but beautiful day for football this was as dramatic a game as you could get with both sides looking at times they had it won.
Kildare led at the break 2-6 to 0-8 with goals from Luke Griffin and Shane O'Sullivan but the home side hit back to get within a point after 39 minutes.
With Kildare ringing the changes Meath kicked on hitting 1-4 to go four points clear mid-way through.
Kildare however regained the initiative refusing to throw in the towel and in a storming finish hit the final six points of the game to win a dramatic encounter on a final score line of Kildare 2-17 Meath 3-12.
Kildare now take on Cork in the final, probably next Saturday at a venue to be announced.
Scorers: Kildare, Darragh Kirwan 0-7, Shane O'Sullivan 1-3 (2 frees), Luke Griffin 1-0, Alex Beirne 0-3, Aaron Browne 0-1, Paudi Behan 0-1, Tony O'Connor 0-1, Paddy McDermott 0-1.
Meath, Cian Rodgers 1-3, Matt Moyles 1-0, Daithi McKeon 1-0, Aaron Lynch 0-4 (3 frees), Luke Mitchell 0-3 (1 free), Cathal Hickey 0-1, Barry O'Connell.
KILDARE: Kyle Costello (Leixlip); Jack Hamill (Raheens), Cian Powell (Celbridge), John Lawler (Eadestown); DJ Earley (Monasterevan), Jack Collins (Two Mile House), Mark Cully (Carbury); Darren McDermott (Leixlip), Tony O'Connor (Two Mile House); Sam McCormack (Clane), Darragh Kirwan (Naas), Colm Joyce (Naas); Aaron Browne (Celbridge), Shane O'Sullivan (Clane), Luke Griffin (Naas). Subs: Adam Conneely (Two Mile House) for DJ Earley (16 minutes); Sean Moore (Athy) for Jack Hamill (half time); Cathal McCabe (Maynooth) Aaron Browne (38 minutes); Mark Grehan (Clogherinkoe) for Darren McDermott (39 minutes); Dan Coughlan (Kilcullen) for Colm Joyce (39 minutees); Alex Beirne (Naas) for Same McCormack (39 minutes); Paddy McDermott (Naas) for Mark Cully (39 minutes); Eoin Curley (St Laurence's) for Cian Powell (42 minutes); Findlay Nairn (Kilcock) for Paddy McDermott (59 minutes); Paudi Behan (Kilcullen) (59 minutes).
MEATH: Sean brennan; James O'Hare, Sean Bryan, Ben Wyer; Michael Murphy, Cathal Hickey, Conal Courtney; Dathi McKeon, Jack Flynn; Matt Moyles, Cian Rodgers, Paddy Matthews; Luke Mitchell, Aaron Lynch, Jordan Morris. Subs: Conor Farrelly for Conal Courtney (16 minutes); Barry O'Connell for Paddy Matthews (half time); Conor Hartford for Michael Murphy (38 minutes); Alan Mulvaney for Matt Moyles (55 minutes); Shane Smith for Barry O'Connell (63 minutes).
REFEREE: S Johnson (Louth).
