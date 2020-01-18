Dramatic win for Kildare U20s over Meath

Kildare booked their place in the final of the John Kierns U20 Development League with a dramatic win over Meath this afternoon at the excellent facilities at Dunganny.

On a cold but beautiful day for football this was as dramatic a game as you could get with both sides looking at times they had it won.

Kildare led at the break 2-6 to 0-8 with goals from Luke Griffin and Shane O'Sullivan but the home side hit back to get within a point after 39 minutes.

With Kildare ringing the changes Meath kicked on hitting 1-4 to go four points clear mid-way through.

Kildare however regained the initiative refusing to throw in the towel and in a storming finish hit the final six points of the game to win a dramatic encounter on a final score line of Kildare 2-17 Meath 3-12.

Kildare now take on Cork in the final, probably next Saturday at a venue to be announced.

Scorers: Kildare, Darragh Kirwan 0-7, Shane O'Sullivan 1-3 (2 frees), Luke Griffin 1-0, Alex Beirne 0-3, Aaron Browne 0-1, Paudi Behan 0-1, Tony O'Connor 0-1, Paddy McDermott 0-1.

Meath, Cian Rodgers 1-3, Matt Moyles 1-0, Daithi McKeon 1-0, Aaron Lynch 0-4 (3 frees), Luke Mitchell 0-3 (1 free), Cathal Hickey 0-1, Barry O'Connell.



KILDARE: Kyle Costello (Leixlip); Jack Hamill (Raheens), Cian Powell (Celbridge), John Lawler (Eadestown); DJ Earley (Monasterevan), Jack Collins (Two Mile House), Mark Cully (Carbury); Darren McDermott (Leixlip), Tony O'Connor (Two Mile House); Sam McCormack (Clane), Darragh Kirwan (Naas), Colm Joyce (Naas); Aaron Browne (Celbridge), Shane O'Sullivan (Clane), Luke Griffin (Naas). Subs: Adam Conneely (Two Mile House) for DJ Earley (16 minutes); Sean Moore (Athy) for Jack Hamill (half time); Cathal McCabe (Maynooth) Aaron Browne (38 minutes); Mark Grehan (Clogherinkoe) for Darren McDermott (39 minutes); Dan Coughlan (Kilcullen) for Colm Joyce (39 minutees); Alex Beirne (Naas) for Same McCormack (39 minutes); Paddy McDermott (Naas) for Mark Cully (39 minutes); Eoin Curley (St Laurence's) for Cian Powell (42 minutes); Findlay Nairn (Kilcock) for Paddy McDermott (59 minutes); Paudi Behan (Kilcullen) (59 minutes).



MEATH: Sean brennan; James O'Hare, Sean Bryan, Ben Wyer; Michael Murphy, Cathal Hickey, Conal Courtney; Dathi McKeon, Jack Flynn; Matt Moyles, Cian Rodgers, Paddy Matthews; Luke Mitchell, Aaron Lynch, Jordan Morris. Subs: Conor Farrelly for Conal Courtney (16 minutes); Barry O'Connell for Paddy Matthews (half time); Conor Hartford for Michael Murphy (38 minutes); Alan Mulvaney for Matt Moyles (55 minutes); Shane Smith for Barry O'Connell (63 minutes).

REFEREE: S Johnson (Louth).