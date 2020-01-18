David Hyland named Kildare 2020 captain

Athy's David Hyland is to lead Kildare senior footballers for 2020 season which gets under way with the opening game of the AFL on Sunday week, at home to Fermanagh, at St Conleth's Park, Newbridge.

The experienced Athy man will have Mick O'Grady as his vice captain.

Manager Jack O'Connor and his management team announced a panel of 37 for the upcoming league, with the Kerry man explaining that due to injuries it has been decided to include a few extra players that was originally planned due to a few injuries.

Influential and 2019 Player of the Year Fergal Conway will probably miss most, if not all, the League, having had an operation on his knee last week, while anther midfielder, Aaron Masterson, will be out of action "for a few weeks" with a broken bone in his foot.

There is also concern over another midfielder, Kevin Feely, who has a troubled hamstring.

The full League panel is as follows:

Mark Donnellan, Maynooth; James Robinson, Round Towers; Mick O’Grady, Celbridge; Eoin Doyle, Naas; Peter Kelly, Two Mile House; Liam Healy, Moorefield; Eoghan Bateman, Naas; Mark Barrett, Ballymore Eustace; Darragh Malone, Allenwood; David Hyland, Athy; Kevin Flynn, Celbridge; Con Kavanagh, Sarsfields; Johnny Byrne, Allenwood; Keith Cribbin, Johnstownbridge; Shea Ryan, Sarsfields; Tony Archbold, Celbridge; Kevin Feely, Athy; Aaron Masterson, Moorefield; Tommy Moolick, Leixlip; Liam Power, Raheens; Paschal Connell, Athy; Aaron O’Neill, Carbury; Paul Cribbin, Johnstownbridge; Fergal Conway, Celbridge; Paddy Brophy, Celbridge; Chris Byrne, Clane; Conor Hartley, Sarsfields; John Treacy, Straffan; Daragh Ryan, Sarsfields; David Slattery, Confey; Daniel Flynn, Johnstownbridge; Jack Robinson, Clogherinkoe; Niall Kelly, Athy; Adam Tyrrell, Moorefield ; Jimmy Hyland, Ballyteague; Neil Flynn, Maynooth; Padraig Fogarty, St. Laurences.