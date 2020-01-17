Kildare GAA: Brian Byrne to lead hurlers in 2020

Naas club man, Brian Byrne, is to lead David Herity's Kildare hurling side for the 2020 season.

Byrne, who lifted the Christy Ring Cup back in 2018 is one ten Naas players named on the Kildare panel for the upcoming Allianz Hurling League which gets under way on Sunday week, in a double header with the footballers who open their campaign against Fermanagh with the hurlers opening proceedings at 12.30 followed by the footballers at 2.30.

The full Kildare hurling panel for 2020 is:

Aran Kelly (Ardclough) Brian Byrne (Naas) Caolan Smith (Clane) Cathal Derivan (Leixlip) Cathal Dowling (Naas) Cathal Melville (Leixlip) Cian Forde (Maynooth) Conor Dowling (Naas) Conor Gordon (Coill Dubh)Conor Kielty (EO/CC) Declan Molloy (Ardclough) Drew Costello (Ardclough) Garry Johnson (EO/CC) Jack Sheridan (Naas) Jack Travers (Leixlip) James Burke (Naas) Jamie Connolly (Celbridge) John Doran (Leixlip) John Gorman (Naas) Liam Dempsey (EO/CC) Mark Delaney (Coill Dubh) Mark Doyle (Clane) Niall O Muineacháin (Celbridge) Paddy McKenna (Clane) Paul Divilly (Confey) Rian Boran (Naas) Ronan Dunne (Maynooth) Ross Kelly (Naas) Sean Christianseen (Clane) Sean Whelan (Ardclough) Shane Ryan (Naas) Simon Leacy (Naas) Tadhg Forde (Maynooth).

Manager David Herity will again be joined by Deckie O'Toole (Selector/Coach) and Ronan McWilliams (Selector/Coach) and they will be joined by former top goal keeper Paul Dermody (Selector/Coach).

The remainder of the backroom team include: Paul O' Donovan (S&C), Stephen Harold (S&C), Laura Talty (Physio), Colm Nolan (Stats), Stephen Nolan (Stats), Richie Hogan (Kitman), Stephen Sheeran (Video Analysis).