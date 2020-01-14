In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

With the news that Kildare GAA is receive a state grant of close to £5m, we talk to county board officials on the path forward and the part that Kildare fans can play in the project.

As Leo Varadkar and his entourage visit St Conleth's Park we cast an eye over the visit and what it means for the county (Tommy Callaghan);

Lilies leave it late but earn a draw with Dublin in the John Kerins Cup; report, reaction and comment;

In the Sigerson Cup, Maynooth University, with lots of Kildare involvement, crashes out tamely against St Mary's of Belfast;

Picture Special: Moorefield underage presentation;

Rugby: Leinster and Barnhall keep up their winning ways (Dermot O'Mahoney);

Plus Naas turn the tables on Navan in AIL; slow starting Cill Dara pay the price while Newbridge come out on top in tight clash with Portlaoise; while Athy women chalk up a league win over Tallalght;

Boxing: Katelynn eyes up win no. 3 in the professional ranks;

Golf: reports, fixtures and our weekly golf tip from professional Gavin Lunney;

Dogs: we report on an 11 race programme for Newbridge Stadium;

Racing: Shane Nolan lands biggest win of his career; Ladies National Hunt Series proving popular while Stallion Trail draws huge attendances.

