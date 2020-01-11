Kildare U20s earn late draw with Dublin

We were lucky to get anything out of the game, admitted Kildare manager, Gay Campbell, following Kildare's U20 draw with Dublin, this afternoon, played in atrocious conditions at Hawkfield in Round 2 of the John Kierans Cup.

“It leaves next week's final game, away to Meath in Dunganny, a winner-take-all clash with the winner advancing to the final” added the Raheens man.

Dublin hit the opening four points of the game before Shane O'Sullivan, who was again The Lilies top scorer with ten points, opened his account. However by the 26 minutes the sides were level at 0-6 apiece before Dublin kicked on again going in at the break leading 0-9 to 0-7.

The visitors dominated the early stages of the second half going five clear but Kildare kept plugging away and when Darragh Kirwan found the Dublin net on 54 minutes it left just a single point separating the sides.

Dublin replied decisively going four clear with 62 minutes on the clock but a goal from Findlay Nairn followed by a free from Shane O'Sullivan leveled the game before the long whistle arrived six minutes into time added.

Final score: Kildare 2-13 Dublin 0-19.

Scorers: Kildare, Shane O'Sullivan 0-10 (9 frees), Darragh Kirwan 1-1, Findlay Nairn 1-0, Eoghan Mulhall 0-1, Alex Beirne 0-1.

Dublin, Mark Hand 0-6 (3 frees), Padraig Purcell 0-4, Luke Swan 0-3, Lorcan O'Dell 0-2, Ciran Archar 0-1 (free), Sean Lowry 0-1, Cillian McGuinness 0-1, Ciran O'Reilly 0-1.



KILDARE: Cian Burke (Clane); Jack Hamill (Raheens), Tony O'Connor (Two Mile House), John Lawler (Eadestown); DJ Earley (Monasterevn), Jack Collins (Two Mile House), Jack Doyle (Suncroft); Darren McDermott (Leixlip), Mark Grehan (Clogherinkoe); James Behan (St Laurence's), Paudi Behan (Kilcullen), Eoghan Mulhall (Kilcock); Darragh Kirwan (Naas), Shane O'Sullivan (Clane), Cathal McCabe (Maynooth). Subs: Sam McCormack (Clane) for Darren McDermott (half time); Luke Griffin (Naas) for Cathal McCabe (half time); Alex Beirne (Naas) for James Behan (half time); Sean Moore (Athy) for Eoghan Mulhall (46 minutes); Findlay Nairn (Kilcock) for Jack Doyle (46 minutes); Darren McDermott for Mark Grehan (51 minutes); Dan Coughlan (Kilcullen) for Paudi Behan (51 minutes); Adam Conneely (Two Mile House) for Paddy McDermott (56 minutes); Colm Joyce (Naas) for Darragh Kirwan (59 minutes).



DUBLIN: Josh O'Neill; Alan Murphy, Michael Conroy, Josh Bannon; Rory O'Dwyer, Senan Falkner, Mark O'Leary; Evan Flood, Cillian McGuinness; Mark Hand, Lorcan O'Dell, Sean Lowry; Ciaran Johnson, Luke Swan, Ciaran Archer. Subs: Jake Turley for Josh O' Neill (half time); Tony Quinn for Evan Flood (half time); Padraig Purcell for Luke Swan (half time); Lorcan O'Dell for Stephen O'Brien Bradden (half time); Ciaran O'Reilly for Ciaran Johnson (43 minutes); Ciaran McManus for Senan Faulkner (52 minutes); Sean Foran for Alan Murphy (55 minutes).

REFEREE: David Hickey, Carlow.