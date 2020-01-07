In this week's Leinster Leader Sport
Rules debar school players from county team;
Lilies leave it late before defeating Carlow; report, reaction and fact-file;
U20s impress in opening Kerins Cup league campaign;
Hopefully Lilies can also learn from their Carlow IT experience (Tommy Callaghan);
Rugby: Cill Dara's Chris Moore inducted into Junior Hall of Fame;
The Oval Office: It's all guns blazing as rugby club action resumes (Dermot O'Mahoney);
Young Naas Lawn Tennis Club members continue to shine;
Golf notes, results and fixtures; plus Gavin Lunny's weekly golf tip;
Racing: Envoi Allen lands Lawlor's of Naas Grade 1 Hurdle, plus picture special from the Winter's Ladies Day Best Dressed competition;
Weekly round-up from Newbridge Dog Stadium.
All that and much much in this week's Leinster Leader, in the shops now.
