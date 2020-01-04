Late burst gets Kildare over Carlow line

Kildare came with a late burst to defeat Carlow by three points, scoring the final 1-6 of the game after traling at the break 0-7 0-4.

Kildare struggle for long periods to come to terms with Carlow's renowned defensive set-up and while they did not score in the second half until the 55 minutes, an Adam Tyrrell ploint it was from here on they took over to finally take the lead with a brilliant Chris Byrne goal set up by David Hyland.

Final score: Kildare 1-10 Carlow 0-10.



Scorers: Kildare, ChrisByrne 1-0, David Hyland 0-2, Adam Tyrrell 0-2 (1 free), Jack Robinson 0-1, Neil Flynn 0-1 (free), Con Kavanagh 0-1, Jimmy Hyland 0-2 (1 free), John Treacy 0-1.



Carlow, Paul Broderick 0-5 (3 frees), Niall Roche 0-1, Eoghan Ruth 0-1, Darragh Foley 0-1, Diarmaid Walshe 0-2.



KILDARE: Mark Donnellan; Kevin Flynn, Eoghan Bateman, Liam Healy; Johnny Byrne, David Hyland, Con Kavnagh; Tommy Moolick, Paul Cribbin; Chris Byrne, Paddy Brophy, Liam Power; Jack Robinson, Daniel Flynn, Jimmy Hyland. Subs: Neil Flynn for Paddy Brophy (34 minutee); Aaron Masterson for Tommy Moolick (half time); Pascal Connell for Jack Robinson (half time); Keiith Cribbin for Johnny Byrne (51 minutes); Darragh Ryan for Chris Byrne (51 minutes); Adam Tyrrell for Daniel Flynn (51 minutes); John Treacy for Liam Power (54 minutes); Shea Ryan for Con Kavanagh (57 minutes); Mick O'Grady for Eoin Bateman (52 minutes); Chris Byrne and Con Kavanagh both returned.



CARLOW: Robbie Molloy Liam Roberts, Mikey Bambrick, Niall Roche; Josh Moore, Ray Walker, Simon Doyle; Seán Murphy, Conor Doyle; Diarmaid Walshe, Darragh Fole, Eoghan Ruth; Daniel St Ledger, Paul Broderick, John Murphy. Subs: Brendan Murphy for Seán Murphy (18 minutes); Jamie Clarke for Conor Doyle (55 minutes); Robbie Kane for Eoghan Rugth (65 ,inutes); Liam Roberts for Mikey Bambrick (71 minutes); Mark Furey for Niall Roche (73 minutes); James McGrath for Darragh Foley (74 minutes).



REFEREE: Barry Tiernan, Dublin.

Subs: Aaron O'Neill, Aaron Masterson, Neil Flynn, Mick O'Grady, Shea Ryan, Keith Cribbin, Adam Tyrrell, Sam Doran, Paschal Connell, Daragh Ryan, John Treacy.