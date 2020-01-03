Kildare U20 team v Laois announced

The Kildare team to take on Laois in the U20 Football Development League John Kerins Cup Round 1, on Saturday in Hawkfield (6 pm) has been announced and is as follows:

KILDARE U20 v Laois: Matt Anderson (Athy); Jack Hamill (Raheens), Tony O’Connor (Two Mile House), John Lawlor (Eadestown);  DJ Earley cpt (Monasterevan), Jack Collins (Two Mile House), Jack Doyle (Suncroft);  Darren McDermott (Leixlip), Mark Grehan (Clogherinkoe); Adam Steed (St. Laurence's),  Paudi Behan (Kilcullen), James Behan (Clane); Darragh Kirwan (Naas), Shane O’Sullivan (Clane), Eoin Conneff (Eadestown).

Subs: Kyle Costello (Leixlip), Eoin Curley (St. Laurence's),  Mark Cully (Carbury),  Eoghan Mulhall (Kilcock), Adam Conneely (Two Mile House), Dan Coughlan (Kilcullen),  Aaron Browne (Celbridge), 
Cathal McCabe (Maynooth), Sam McCormack (Clane).