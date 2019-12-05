Kildare GAA: Daniel Flynn named on Lilies team for O'Byrne Cup
Jack O'Connor and his team name side for Saturday's clash with Longford
Aaron O'Neill named in goals for Saturday
q
Kildare have named their side for Saturday's O'Byrne Cup opener against Longford at St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, throw-in 2 pm.
The first competitive game under Jack O'Connor, Ross Glavin and Tom Cribbin reads:
KILDARE: Aaron O'Neill (Carbury);
Liam Healy (Moorefield), Eoghan Bateman (Naas), Shea Ryan (Sarsfields);
Johnny Byrne (Allenwood), David Hyland cpt (Athy), Kevin Flynn (Celbridge);
Pascal Connell (Athy), Liam Power (Raheens);
Tony Archbold (Celbridge), Niall Kelly (Athy), John Tracey (Straffan);
Jack Robinson (Cloherinkoe), Daniel Flynn (Johnstownbrige),Neil Flynn (Maynooth).
Subs: Mark Donnellan; Davy O'Neill, Padraig Nash, Con Kavanagh, Chris Byrne, Tommy Moolick, Paddy Brophy, Mark Hyland, Cian O'Donoghue, Daragh Ryan, Sam Doran, Daragh Kirwan, Robbie Philips, Emmet O'Keefe, John O'Toole.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on