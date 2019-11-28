Curragh Racing Awards: Billy Lee, Denis Hogan take top honours

The Lilywhite Lounge at the new Curragh complex was the venue on Wednesday night (November 27) for the Annual Curragh Racing Awards, in association with The Irish Field.

Before a host of invited guests from throughout the racing industry, the top awards went to jockey Billy Lee, for his ride on One Cool Poet in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Northfields Handicap ensured him of the overall riding performance award, while trainer, Denis Cullen picked up the training award for Make a Challenge, a three times winner at the Curragh most notably in the Waterford Testimonial Stakes

The Aidan O’Brien trained Magical was crowned Curragh Horse of the Year having won both the Tattersalls Gold Cup and Coolmore Highland Reel Moorebridge Stakes.

A Special Achievement Award was presented to Donnacha O’Brien to acknowledge his outstanding riding career and many successes at the Curragh including the 2018 Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby on Latrobe.

Details of a variety of new initiatives were also announced during the evening. These included a new look 2020 Curragh Membership offering great savings on admission to 20 race meetings and a fantastic range of benefits including exclusive access to a private lounge on level 1 of the grandstand. Adult membership €265, Senior’s & Under 25’s €210, Adult seat membership €560, Seniors & Under 25’s seat membership €505.