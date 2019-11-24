Kildare GAA: Naas add U21 title to their list

Another piece of silverware for Naas as they added the Tony Donohoe U21 title to their U17 and minor, along with the Senior League title after defeating Celbridge by a somewhat flattering six points.

Naas came into this as roaring hot favs but Celbridge pushed them all the way and it took a goal in the 26 minute of the opening half to but a bit of daylight between the sides.

Naas led at the break 1-4 to 0-4.

Early points were exchanged on the resumption before Alex Beirne left four between them but a goal from Celbridge on 40 minutes from a Darragh Archbold penalty, left one in it.

Daragh Kirwan stretched the lead to two and while Celbridge refused to lie down it took a James Burke goal to set Naas on their way.

Celbridge got it back to three but there was no denying Naas as Niall Cronin's boys added three more points to win on a final score line of Naas 2-12 Celbridge 1-9.

Scorers: Nasas, Luke Griffin 0-5 (2 frees), Dallan Gallagher 1-1, James Burke 1-0, Darragh Kirwan 0-2, Luke Griffin 0-1 (45), Alex Beirne 0-1, Ciaran Doyle 0-1 (free), Tom Browne 0-1.



Celbridge, Darragh Murphy 0-6 (5 free), Darragh Archbold 1-1 (penalty), Tony Archbold 0-1, Liam O'Flynn 0-1.

NAAS: Luke Mullins; Cathal Daly, Conor McCarthy, Brian Stynes; Adam Cronin, David Shaw jt cpt., Paddy McDermott; Sean Cullen, James Burke; Alex Beirne, Darragh Kirwan, Dallan Gallagher; Darragh Merriman, Luke Griffin, Ciaran Doyle jt cpt Subs: Shane Ryan for Darragh Merriman (40 minutes); Eoin Archbold for Paddy McDermott (48 minutes): Tom Browne for Darragh Cleary (58 minutes); Jack Cleary for Alex Beirne (58 minutes); Drew Costello for James Burke (63 minutes).



CELBRIDGE: Tadhg Halpin; John Clarke, Lee Maycock, Kevin Gorman; Darragh Archbold, Cian Powell, Tony Archbold; Dean Donoghue, Darragh Murphy; Conor Doyle, Niall O'Regan, Adam Synnott; Cillian Devlin, Liam O'Flynn cpt, Ross Maycock. Subs: Paddy Wall for Ross Maycock (36 minutes); Johnny Owens for Niall O'Regan (64 minutes).



REFEREE: Billy O'Connell.