In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Naas hurlers crash out to Kilkenny champions in Leinster semi, report, reaction and comment.

Athy capture U21 'B' title; Two Mile House take 'C' tile while Clane make it back-to-back U21 B hurling titles.

Celbridge set up date with Naas in U21 'A' football decider.

New managers top of agenda for many senior clubs.

Co. Board: County Board chairman bows out with no fuss, little bother (Tommy Callaghan);

Rugby: Naas chalk up their first win in AIL.

Golf: Picture special as Cill Dara host Captain's Dinner.

KDFL: Timmy Doyle strikes gets Clonmullion FC over the line against Caragh in Masters Division 2 play-off; plus all the results, fixtures and up-to-date league tables.

Prosperous United launch Panini style sticker album for its 150 young players as they celebrate 20 years.

Racing: Mark Walsh in flying from throughout the week while Pat Smullen receives a Cartier Award

Newbridge Dogs: Poll and Costa excel on bitterly cold night.

