Kildare Studs: Dates for Stallion Trail announced

The Irish Thoroughbred Marketing (ITM) Irish Stallion Trail will take place on Friday January 10 and Saturday January 11, 2020. Over 25 stallion farms will be participating in the Trail, which is now in its sixth year. The Trail has become an annual pilgrimage for breeders, racing professionals, and racing fans, as they take the opportunity to go behind the scenes at Ireland’s world-leading thoroughbred breeding facilities.



Studs participating in the Trail in 2020 include Ballylinch, Boardsmill, Castlehyde, Coolmore, Derrinstown, Gilltown, Irish National Stud, Kildangan, Rathasker, Yeomanstown, and many more.

Some of the world’s greatest stallions of both the Flat and National Hunt will be on display, including multiple champion Flat sire Galileo (IRE), leading National Hunt sire Kalanisi (IRE), multiple Group 1 sire Dark Angel (IRE), and four-time Ascot Gold Cup hero Yeats (IRE). There will also be an exciting group of new stallions to be viewed, including Royal Ascot hero Blue Point (IRE), Classic winner Phoenix Of Spain (IRE), and the globe-trotting Joshua Tree (IRE).



In launching the ITM Irish Stallion Trail 2020, Alex Cairns of ITM, said: “The ITM Irish Stallion Trail is a unique opportunity to get up close and personal with some of the greatest stallions on the planet. Irish-bred horses consistently hit the heights on the global stage and much of this success is down to Ireland’s top-class stallions and the farms that they call home. We encourage as many people as possible to register through the ITM website and support a hugely valuable Irish industry.”



To register for the Trail or for further information including a full list of participating farms and their opening hours, visit www.itm.ie/stalliontrail. Further studs wishing to participate in the ITM Irish Stallion Trail 2020 are welcome to contact Alex Cairns at acairns@itm.ie or +353(0)87 791 5690.