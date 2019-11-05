In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

A look head to a huge weekend as three Kildare clubs go into action in their respective Leinster Club Football Championships.

Not for the first time this season Naas hurlers show their steel.

Wins for Moorefield and Celbridge in U21 'A' Football Championship.

Athy get the better of local rivals St Laurence's to while Ballymore get over Eadestown in the U21 B semi finals.

Changes aplenty on the way, on and off the field of play (Tommy Callaghan).

As Robertstown GFC mark their centenary, we carry a two page picture special on the club's celebrations.

Raheens GAA mark a successful season with presentation function.

Rugby: Naas still awaiting first win in AIL

Barnhall remain unbeaten in the Energia AIL (Dermot O'Mahoney), plus a round-up of the action in the Leinster Leagues.

Golf: News and results from the Fairways plus Gavin Lunny's weekly golf tip.

Racing: Report and picture special from the annual Godolphin Stud and Stable Staff Awards at Killashee Hotel.

Soccer: Primary schools finals, results and reports.

KDFL Kilcock Celtic take the Georgina Donnelly Premier Cup with win over Kilcullen AFC while Clonmullion win the KDFL Senior Cup after extra team defeating Suncroft; plus all the results, fixtures and up-to-date Tables.

All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.