Kildare man wins top racing award in UK

A Clane man has won a top motorsport award in the UK.

34-year-old Patrick Ryan scooped the overall Super Modified title in the 2019 British Trials and Rally Drivers Association (BTRDA) championship in Knockhill, Scotland on October 20.

Patrick is a self-employed mechanic, and has been racing since he was 12-years-old.

Patrick took up rallycross in 2005. Rallycross is a mixed surface circuit of gravel and tarmac, with a grid of 8 to 10 cars on the circuit.

After many great years of results in the Irish Championship, he looked to the UK in 2018.

"This was a hard fought year, but he missed out by a 2 points and settled for 2nd overall in the Super Modified class but won the 2000cc class with 9 wins from 9 starts in class," partner Kelly told the Leader.

This year, using his Vauxhall Nova, Patrick committed to a second year of Rallycross in the UK.

"Its takes 3 timed heats, which your best two times to determine your spot in the final, the top 7 fastest cars make the "A" final, followed by the next 8 cars in the "B" final. To advance into the next final you must win your final you have qualified from heats," Kelly added.

Patrick had a convincing win in this year's final to be crowned the 2019 Super Modified champion in the BTRDA.