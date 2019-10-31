Kildare represented on Hurling/Shinty Squads

Kildare have two representatives among 17 different counties that will represent Ireland this weekend in the annual Hurling Shinty International clash. The game takes place at the National Games Development Centre in Abbottstown this Saturday, November 2, throw-in at 2pm.

The two Kildare players are Paul Divilly (Confey) and Mark Delaney (Coill Dubh) while the team will be managed by Tipperary’s Willlie Maher and Kilkenny’s Conor Phelan.

The U21 Hurling Shinty International will also take place at 12 noon, on Saturday, Kildare having just one representative, James Dolan of Éire Óg Corra Choill.