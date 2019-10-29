In this week's Leinster Leader Sport
Sarsfields crowned senior football champions, reports reaction and comment on the big game.
The day Burke's Boys turned into men.
Newbridge man coaching Aussie Rules in Fiji.
Two page special Day 2 of Cumann na mBunscoil finals.
All the news from the Fairways plus Gavin Lunny's weekly golf tip.
Rugby: A look at the Leinster League scene.
Newbridge College Sports Corner.
KDFL: Sallins Celtic capture Division 3 Cup; Notice board, fixtures, results and tables.
Naas Triathlon Club end of season flourish.
All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader, in the shops now.
