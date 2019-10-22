In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

As Moorefield and Sarsfields draw in the Joe Mallon Motors SFC final, we carry a comprehensive report of the game, along with news, interviews and comment, while looking ahead to the replay.

Great day, great occasion and more to come, hopefully (Tommy Callaghan).

Naas triumph to make it back-to-back minor football titles, report and reaction.

Cumann na mBunscoil finals special, pictures and reports.

Camogie: Siobhan Hurley in brilliant form as Johnstownbridge advance to the Leinster Intermediate semi final.

Rugby: Naas outgunned by strong Highfield side in AIL, but wins for Athy, Newbridge and Cill Dara in Leinster League.

The Oval Office: Encouraging weekend for Kildare clubs (Dermot O'Mahoney).

Golf: Senior Men's Kildare Alliance enjoy successful first year; plus all the golf results and notices along with Gavin Lunny's weekly Golf tip.

Racing: Jessica Harrington lands The Birdcatcher at Naas.

Newbridge Dogs: Fiftycashback retains unbeaten run.

KDFL:Tommy Feane hits four for Caragh Celtic in Masters.

Suncroft show their strength in depth in Football Association Junior Cup.

All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.