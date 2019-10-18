Kildare GAA: Paul Dermody joins Kildare hurling backroom team

Former Kildare goalkeeper, Paul Dermody, is to join David Herity's senior hurling management backroom team.

The Éire Óg Corrachoill man who has played with the county for a long number of years, retired from the inter-county scene just 12 months ago, after a ten year career between the sticks for The Lilies.

A popular and highly-respected hurling man and a top-class goalkeeper, Paul won two Christy Ring Cups along with league titles; while he was also to the forefront with his club for many years.

Paul will join manager David Herity, as a selector and goalkeeping coach, along with selectors Ronan McWilliams and Deckie O'Toole.