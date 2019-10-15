In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Monasterevan return to the senior ranks after defeating Leixlip in IFC decider, report, comment and reaction.

As Senior Football Sunday final approaches between Moorefield and Sarsfields, we have extensive interviews with managers of both teams, along with captains James Murray and Sean Campbell; plus a look ahead to the big day with comment and commentary in a senior final special.

Wins for Raheens and Newtown Gaels in Minor B and C finals.

Clane book their place in the Minor 'A' final and a meeting with Naas after replay win over St Laurence's.

Ballymore Eustace add Jack Higgins Cup to their Junior football title.

Rugby: World Cup integrity in absolute tatters (Dermot O'Mahoney).

Positives but Naas go down in AIL while Cill Dara, Newbridge and Athy all go down in Leinster League.

Golf: Picture special from Moorefield GAA Annual Golf Classic plus all the results from the Fairways and Gavin Lunny's weekly golf tip.

Racing: Kildare Racing News from the week.

Dog Racing: Frank's Lady all the way winner at Newbridge.

Soccer: Clonmullion capture Lumsden Cup after extra time; KDFL results, fixtures, Notice Board and our weekly Senior Division Focus.

