Kildare GAA: Lilies to have four homes games in Allianz Football League

Kildare footballers will have four games at home in St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, in the upcoming 2020 Allianz Football League.

Operating out of Divison 2, new manager Jack O'Connor and his selectors, Ross Glavin and Tom Cribbin, will open their campaign with a home game against Fermanagh.

Three more home games will follow against Cavan, Roscommon and Westmeath while they will be on the road to Armagh, Clare and Laois.

Times, dates and venues are expected to be announced, possibly before the end of this week.