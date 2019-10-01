Rugby World Cup 2019
Kildare man Tadhg Beirne to start for Ireland against Russia on Thursday
Tadhg Beirne
Johnny Sexton will captain the Ireland team for the first time in the Pool A match against Russia at Kobe Misaki Stadium on Thursday October 3.
Ireland coach Joe Schmidt named the Ireland team earlier today. Just four of the starting XV for Ireland in their loss against Japan will be in the starting line-up against Russia: Peter O'Mahony, Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose and Rob Kearney.
Eadestown man Tadhg Beirne starts in the second row, while Athy's Joey Carbery is on the bench.
1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Niall Scannell
3. John Ryan
4. Tadhg Beirne
5. Jean Kleyn
6. Rhys Ruddock
7. Peter O'Mahony
8. Jordi Murphy
9. Luke McGrath
10. Johnny Sexton (capt.)
11. Keith Earls
12. Bundee Aki
13. Garry Ringrose
14. Andrew Conway
15. Rob Kearney
16. Sean Cronin
17. Andrew Porter
18. Tadhg Furlong
19. Iain Henderson
20. CJ Stander
21. Joey Carbery
22. Jack Carty
23. Jordan Larmour
