Kildare Racing: Tally-Ho Stud to sponsor Birdcatcher at Naas

Tally-Ho Stud is to take over the sponsorship of the Birdcatcher Nursery at Naas Racecourse, to be known as the Tally-Ho Stud EBF Birdcatcher Premier Nursney Handicap.

The Birdcatcher has become one of the end of season highlights in the Irish racing calendar and the historic race will take place on Sunday October 20. The race is renowned as Ireland’s most prestigious nursery races and with a value of €50,000 it is also the richest two-year-old handicap of the season.

Tally-Ho Stud is a family business based in Co. Westmeath and is recognised as one of Ireland's leading Studs and leading consignors of thoroughbreds in both Ireland and the UK. Kodiac, Ireland's leading sire in 2019, is one of six stallions currently standing at the Stud. Kodiac’s illustrious progeny includes Fairyland and Hello Youmzain.

The Birdcatcher race has been targeted and won by some of Irelands leading trainers in recent years including Ger Lyons, Willie McCreery, Jim Bolger and Aidan O’Brien.

The day itself is a hugely competitive day of racing with the €120,000 Foran Equine Irish EBF Auction Finale, EBF Bluebell Stakes (listed race) & the EBF Garnet Stakes (listed race) taking place on the day. Tally - Ho Stud will also sponsor a supporting race, ‘The Inns of Court Handicap’ on the day.