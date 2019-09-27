Kildare's Mikey Pender honoured at special reception after winning World Championship medal

Ireland’s three medal winners from last weekend’s FEI World Championships for Young Horses at Lanaken in Belgium – Mikey Pender, Jason Foley and Seamus Hughes-Kennedy, were honoured last night at a reception held in O’Sullivan’s Tap Room Brewery Kilkenny.

The medal winners, including Castledermot man, Mikey Pender were joined by family, friends, winning owners and breeders, along with representatives from Horse Sport Ireland and local politicians.

The reception came following a stunning performance which saw Irish horses and riders claim four of the nine World Championship medals on offer at the Championships. All three Irish winning riders are under 20 years of age and were up against some of the world’s most experienced Show Jumping athletes.

Kilkenny’s Seamus Hughes-Kennedy (17) claimed a magnificent victory with Cuffesgrange Cavadora (ISH) in the 7-year-old World Championship Final in Lanaken. Bred by Eamonn Sheahan, Cuffesgrange Cavadora (ISH) is owned by the riders’ mum Clare Hughes.

Carlow’s Jason Foley and The Irish Sport Horse Rockwell RC, bred by Ronan Byrne and owned by Kevin Crumley, also struck Gold in the final for 5-year-old horses, while Kildare’s Mikey Pender and Chacco Bay collected the Silver. Mikey Pender also stood on the podium in the 6-year-old final following another runner-up finish with MHS Cardenta (ISH) bred by Thomas Brennan and owned by Marion Hughes and Miguel Bravo.

BREEDING

Rockwell RC (ISH) F by Kannan (KWPN) out of Urban Sea (ISH) by Guidam (SF) bred by Ronan Byrne owned by Kevin Crumley ridden by Jason Foley.

Chacco Bay (OLDBG) by Chaccato out of Heops. Owner: Hiltrup Sporthorses GmbH. Breeder: Alfons Brueggehagen Ridden by Michael Pender

MHS Cardenta (ISH) F by Cardento (HOLST) out of Willow Point (ISH) by Diamond Serpent (ISH) bred by Thomas Brennan owned by Bravo Hughes Ltd ridden by Michael James Pender.

Be Aware (ISH) by Pacino (BWP) out of Warrenstown Well Aware (ISH) by Cruising (ISH) bred & owned by Ronan Tynan and ridden by Vincent Byrne

Cuffesgrange Cavadora (ISH) by Z Wellie 72 (KWPN) out of Cuffesgrange Cavalidam (ISH) by Luidam (KWPN) bred by Eamonn Sheahan, Owned by Clare Hughes, Ridden by Seamus Hughes Kennedy.