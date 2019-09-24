In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

As Naas and Coill Dubh book their place in the Haven Hire SHC final, it puts the county town team in line for a unique treble.

Full and extensive reports of the two hurling semi finals while also reporting on the Naas club's win in the Intermediate and Junior Hurling Championship finals.

A look ahead to this weekend's Junior Football final along with the two Intermediate Football semi finals.

Ballymore Eustace prepare to honour their club's unique double winning championship of 1994.

Rugby season is up and running and The Oval Office (Dermot O'Mahoney) returns with his weekly contribution.

Newbridge and Cill Dara open with defeats in the Leinster League.

Racing: Barrier Trails positive for Irish racing (Robert Catterson).

Newbridge Dogs: Carmel back to winning ways.

Golf: Picture special from Naas Golf Club's President's Prize along with Naas RFC Annual Classic.

Plus our usual extensive results from The Fairways and Gavin Lunny's weekly golf tip.

Naas man's big catch on in the Lough Erin Open Trout Angling competition in Fermanagh.

Martial Arts Club makes its mark at initial national outing.

Soccer: Amy the hat-trick hero as Naas AFC book a final spot.

Plus Monread top in local derby along with our weekly CR Wynne Feeds Senior Division Focus.

That along with all the results, fixtures, noticeboard and uip-to-date KDFL tables.

All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader, in the shops now.