Kildare's Tadhg Beirne named on the bench for Ireland's rugby world cup opener against Scotland

Kildare's Tadhg has been named on the bench for Ireland's rugby world cup opener against Scotland.

Rob Kearney and Keith Earls are ruled out through injury for Ireland's opening Pool A game at the International Stadium Yokohama on Sunday.

Full-back Kearney suffered a quad injury against Wales. He will be replaced by 22-year-old Jordan Larmour. Andrew Conway, will make his World Cup debut on the wing.

The starting line up is:

Cian Healy

Rory Best (capt.)

Tadhg Furlong

Iain Henderson

James Ryan

Peter O'Mahony

Josh Van der Flier

CJ Stander

Conor Murray

Jonathan Sexton

Jacob Stockdale

Bundee Aki

Garry Ringrose

Andrew Conway

Jordan Larmour

Replacements:

Niall Scannell

David Kilcoyne

Andrew Porter

Tadhg Beirne

Jack Conan

Luke McGrath

Jack Carty

Chris Farrell