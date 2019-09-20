Kildare's Tadhg Beirne named on the bench for Ireland's rugby world cup opener against Scotland
Ready for action
Ireland rugby star Tadhg Beirne
Kildare's Tadhg has been named on the bench for Ireland's rugby world cup opener against Scotland.
Rob Kearney and Keith Earls are ruled out through injury for Ireland's opening Pool A game at the International Stadium Yokohama on Sunday.
Full-back Kearney suffered a quad injury against Wales. He will be replaced by 22-year-old Jordan Larmour. Andrew Conway, will make his World Cup debut on the wing.
The starting line up is:
Cian Healy
Rory Best (capt.)
Tadhg Furlong
Iain Henderson
James Ryan
Peter O'Mahony
Josh Van der Flier
CJ Stander
Conor Murray
Jonathan Sexton
Jacob Stockdale
Bundee Aki
Garry Ringrose
Andrew Conway
Jordan Larmour
Replacements:
Niall Scannell
David Kilcoyne
Andrew Porter
Tadhg Beirne
Jack Conan
Luke McGrath
Jack Carty
Chris Farrell
