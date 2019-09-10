Kildare's Aaron Browne named on minor Team of Year

Aaron Browne, one of the stars of the Kildare minor team of 2019, has been named on the electric Ireland Minor Football Team of the Year.

The Celbrige player, was prominent throughout the Kildare campaign, culminating in winning the Leinster title. Also included is Tomo Culhane who lined out for Clane last year before back to his native Galway where he was prominent throughout the series including the All Ireland final, which Galway lost to Cork after extra time.

This year’s Electric Ireland Football Team of the Year features four standout players from All-Ireland champions Cork, four players from six-time winners and 2019 finalists, Galway, two players from Munster champions Kerry, two players from Connacht champions Mayo, and one player from each of Kildare, Monaghan and Tyrone.

The full Electric Ireland Team of the Year reads: Devon Burns Kerry (Na Gaeil); Jonathan McGrath Galway (Caherlistrane), Oisín Tunney Mayo (Breaffy), Ronan Boyle Monaghan (Truagh Gaels); Darragh Cashman Cork (Millstreet), Daniel Linehan Cork (Castlemagner), James Donaghy Tyrone (Carrickmore St. Colmcilles); Ethan Henry Mayo (Mayo Gaels), James McLaughlin Galway (Moycullen); Aaron Browne Kildare (Celbridge), Conor Corbett Cork (Clyda Rovers), Michael O’Neill Cork (Buttevant); Daniel Cox – Galway (Moycullen), Tomo Culhane Galway (Salthill-Knocknacarra), Dylan Geaney Kerry (Dingle).