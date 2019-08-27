In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

The Kildare senior football management jig-saw taking place.

Naas the big losers as senior football championship moves into final group games.

Full round-up of all senior, intermediate and junior football, along with all senior hurling championship games.

Jack O'Connor in action in Kildare Minor Football Championship in 1978.

New TG4 documentary on The Irish Derby, More Than A Race.

Cúl Camps, this week we visit Kill and Ardclough GAA.

Golf: picture specials from Royal Curragh and Clane Golf Club Captain's Prizes; along with results, and notices from the Fairways and Gavin Lunny's weekly golf tip.

Racing: Ebor Festival will long go down in history (Robert Catterson).

Greyhound Racing: Texacloth time once again.

KDFL: results, reports, fixtures and up-to-date tables; weekly round-up of the CR Wynne Senior Division; Sallins Master Newbridge Town.

All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader, in the shops now.