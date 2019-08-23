Kildare's Judy Reynolds smashes Irish record again in Grand Prix Special at European Championships

Just 48 hours after helping the Irish Dressage team to reach the Olympic Games for the very first time, Kildare’s Judy Reynolds and her horse Vancouver K produced another outstanding performance at the European Dressage Championships in Rotterdam yesterday evening.

Reynolds and the Joe and Kathleen Reynolds-owned Vancouver K set a new Irish Grand Prix record in Tuesday’s Grand Prix competition and tonight, competing as an individual, Reynolds a new Irish Grand Prix Special record of 78.252% to comfortably beat her own previous Irish Grand Prix Special record of 75.894% set at Aachen in Germany earlier this year.

Judy Reynolds' fifth place finish also saw her break the 26-year record set by her fellow Irish Olympian Anna Merveldt for the highest individual placing by an Irish rider at the FEI European Dressage Championships. Anna Merveldt and Flashdancer placed 11th in the Grand Prix and 9th in the Grand Prix Special at the 1993 FEI European Dressage Championships in Lipica, Slovenia.

The Grand Prix Special European Gold medal has been won by Germany’s Isabel Werth and Bella Rose. The silver medal went to another German rider, Dorothee Schneider and Showtime FRH, while the bronze went to Cathrine Dufour (DEN) and Afterupgaards Cassidy.

Yesterday's result means Judy Reynolds has comfortably qualified for Saturday’s Grand Prix Freestyle to Music in Rotterdam where she will perform her test to a special ‘Lord Of The Dance’ soundtrack, with three more European medals up for grabs.