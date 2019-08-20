Jennifer Malone represents Kildare on Ireland's Rugby Ball

Vodafone Ireland, official sponsor of the Irish Rugby team, has revealed “Ireland’s Ball” ahead of the team’s departure to Japan. In partnership with Gilbert, Vodafone has created a world first ball grip that features the fingerprints of 32 people representing the 32 counties of Ireland.

Representing Kildare on the ball is Irish Rugby super-fan, Jennifer Malone who famously received Peter O’Mahony’s Six Nations medal following the Grand Slam victory in Twickenham last year.

Ireland’s Ball is a unique rugby ball that celebrates the diverse fabric of modern Irish society. The 32 people selected to contribute their fingerprint to Ireland’s Ball represent Irish rugby fans and the #TeamOfUs from every corner of the country.

Watch Ireland’s Ball launch film here – https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=OlirWyK6ppk&feature=youtu.be

Vodafone has launched a search for one lucky individual to present Ireland’s Ball to the Irish Rugby team before they depart for Japan. The presentation will take place at the Aviva Stadium on September 6th. To enter visit https://rugby.vodafone.ie/ irelands-ball-competition/

A full list of participants can be found at https://rugby.vodafone.ie/ irelands-ball/