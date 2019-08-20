In this week's Leinster Leader Sport
Let's back Jack (Tommy Callaghan);
Larries shock Naas in another hectic weekend of senior, intermediate and junior football action; extensive coverage of all games.
Kildare enjoy a great and successful weekend at Community Games national finals.
Boxing: Lauren Dempsey aiming for more boxing glory in Bulgaria.
Cúl Camps: this week we visit Milltown and Round Towers.
Fantastic turnout at Hurling for Cancer annual game.
Naas' Robert Brazill tops golf's Bridgestone Order of Merit.
Racing: Yorkshire hot pots: will they or won't they (Robert Catterson).
Newbridge Dogs: Palatine Post super in sprint.
Golf: all the results of the week with picture specials from Athy Lady Captain's and Cill Dara captains' prize.
KDFL: Reports, results, fixtures, up-to-date fixtures as Monread FC march on in Senior Cup with weekly round-up of the CR Wynne Senior Focus.
All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader Sport ... in the shops now!
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on