Let's back Jack (Tommy Callaghan);

Larries shock Naas in another hectic weekend of senior, intermediate and junior football action; extensive coverage of all games.

Kildare enjoy a great and successful weekend at Community Games national finals.

Boxing: Lauren Dempsey aiming for more boxing glory in Bulgaria.

Cúl Camps: this week we visit Milltown and Round Towers.

Fantastic turnout at Hurling for Cancer annual game.

Naas' Robert Brazill tops golf's Bridgestone Order of Merit.

Racing: Yorkshire hot pots: will they or won't they (Robert Catterson).

Newbridge Dogs: Palatine Post super in sprint.

Golf: all the results of the week with picture specials from Athy Lady Captain's and Cill Dara captains' prize.

KDFL: Reports, results, fixtures, up-to-date fixtures as Monread FC march on in Senior Cup with weekly round-up of the CR Wynne Senior Focus.

All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader Sport ... in the shops now!