Kildare GAA: Larries shock Naas in SFC
Wins also for Athy, Celbridge, JTB and Confey
St Laurence's Daragh Miley spins away from the contact of David Gahan of Naas during the Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Round 2 game played at St Conleths Park, Newbridge
No doubt what was the shock result of the afternoon in the Joe Mallon SFC (Round 2) with St Laurence's defeating Division 1 and Leader Cup Cup champions Naas, by two points, 0-9 to 0-7.
It was a result fully deserved by The Larries against a Naas side that looked completely out of sorts throughout the entire game, Naas having raised just one white flag in the opening half, trailed 0-4 to 0-1 at the break.
Elsewhere Athy proved too strong for Clane, winning 2-17 to 1-14; Celbridge defeated Carbury while Johnstownbridge scraped over Round Towers by a point as did Confey against Raheens.
In the Pittman Traffic IFC there were wins for Sallins over Suncroft; St Kevin's over Rathangan; Kilcock over Kilcullen, while in the Tom Cross JFC there was a big shock when Caragh defeated Ballymore Eustace by a point.
RESULTS TO DATE:
Joe Mallon Motors SFC: St Laurence's 0-9 Naas 0-7; Athy 2-17 Clane 1-14; Celbridge 1-10 Carbury 0-10; Johnstownbridge 2-9 Round Towers 1-11; Confey 0-14 Raheens 2-7.
Pittman Traffic IFC: Monasterevan 2-11 Ballyteague 1-9; Sallins 1-16 Suncroft 0-10; St Kevin's 3-7 Rathangan 0-12; Kilcock 3-21 Kilcullen 0-9; Leixlip 2-12 Kill 0-5; Clogherinkoe -off- Ellistown; Allenwood -off- Milltown.
Tom Cross JFC: Castlemitchell 1-11 Grangenolvan 0-9; Robertstown 3-15 Rheban 2-12; Caragh 3-9 Ballymore Eustace 2-11.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on