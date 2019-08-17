Kildare GAA: Larries shock Naas in SFC

No doubt what was the shock result of the afternoon in the Joe Mallon SFC (Round 2) with St Laurence's defeating Division 1 and Leader Cup Cup champions Naas, by two points, 0-9 to 0-7.

It was a result fully deserved by The Larries against a Naas side that looked completely out of sorts throughout the entire game, Naas having raised just one white flag in the opening half, trailed 0-4 to 0-1 at the break.

Elsewhere Athy proved too strong for Clane, winning 2-17 to 1-14; Celbridge defeated Carbury while Johnstownbridge scraped over Round Towers by a point as did Confey against Raheens.

In the Pittman Traffic IFC there were wins for Sallins over Suncroft; St Kevin's over Rathangan; Kilcock over Kilcullen, while in the Tom Cross JFC there was a big shock when Caragh defeated Ballymore Eustace by a point.

RESULTS TO DATE:

Joe Mallon Motors SFC: St Laurence's 0-9 Naas 0-7; Athy 2-17 Clane 1-14; Celbridge 1-10 Carbury 0-10; Johnstownbridge 2-9 Round Towers 1-11; Confey 0-14 Raheens 2-7.

Pittman Traffic IFC: Monasterevan 2-11 Ballyteague 1-9; Sallins 1-16 Suncroft 0-10; St Kevin's 3-7 Rathangan 0-12; Kilcock 3-21 Kilcullen 0-9; Leixlip 2-12 Kill 0-5; Clogherinkoe -off- Ellistown; Allenwood -off- Milltown.

Tom Cross JFC: Castlemitchell 1-11 Grangenolvan 0-9; Robertstown 3-15 Rheban 2-12; Caragh 3-9 Ballymore Eustace 2-11.