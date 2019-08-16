Kildare fixture changes due to death of former Kildare star Seamie Connolly

Due to the death of Seamie Connolly, former Kildare and Clane football star (funeral Clane, Saturday 11 am), there have been some time and venue changes to Saturday championship fixtures.

Time change: St Conleth's Park, Newbrige: Naas v St Laurences, now throws-in at 1 pm;

Time change: St Conleth's Park, Newbrige: Clane v Athy, now throws-in at 14.45.

Venue and time change: IFC Kilcullen v Kilcock, now in Rathcoffey, 2 pm throw-in.

Venue and time change: IFC Kill v Leixlip, now in Straffan, 4.30 throw-in.

Venue change: SFC Raheens v Confey now in Ballyteague, same throw-in time, 6.30.