In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Extensive coverage of all twenty games in the senior, intermediate and junior football championship in a nine page special.

A look ahead to this weekend's Community Games National Finals which get under way in Limerick.

Newbridge Town's U16s mix it with the best in Sweden.

James Roe to drive at Historic Mondello meet this Saturday and Sunday.

Cúl Camps: this week we visit Clane and Sarsfields GAA Clubs.

Racing: Irish eyes already on Breeders' Cup.

Greyhound racing: Nothing hasty about Liam's Call.

Cill Dara capture JB Carr Pennant.

Golf Picture Specials: Royal Curragh Lady Captain's Prize; Newbridge Golf Club President's Prize; Naas' Robert Brazill pipped at the post in Irish Close final; plus all the results and notices and weekly golf tip from professional Gavin Lunny.

KDFL: Vital win for Coill Dubh while Monread advance in Lumsden Cup; along with all the results, fixtures, up-to-date Tables