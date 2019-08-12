WATCH: Kildare's Claire Melia named on All Star Five panel at Women's U/20 European tournament
Captain fantastic
Captain Claire Melia receiving her award
Captain fantastic Claire Melia from Monasterevin was named as one of the top five players in the U/20 Women's European Championships Division 2 in Kosovo.
The team won a bronze medal defeating Great Britain in the play offs yesterday afternoon.
The team will arrive back to Dublin Airport today on Turkish Airlines flight TK 1977 from Istanbul at 3.35pm to Terminal One
