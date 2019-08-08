Kildare Club Championship goes head-to-head with All Ireland semi finals

Saturday's sell-out (82,000+) All Ireland semi-final between Dublin and Mayo, and Sunday's semi final, Kerry v Tyrone, expected to attract some 65,000, maybe two of the most anticipated and eagerly awaited games of the entire 2019 season for football followers throughout the entire country but as far as the Kildare GAA authorities are concerned, it matters little as they have, in their wisdom, fixed club championship games to clash with both live television games this weekend.

While it is acknowledged that Kildare manage their club fixtures extremely efficiently, especially when one considers the amount of games they get through throughout the season, nevertheless it seems ludricious in the extreme to fix local games in direct opposition to two of the biggest games of the year.

When The Dubs and the boys from the West are strutting their stuff on Saturday (5 pm start) in a sold-out game at Headquarters, Kildare fans will have to decide to miss the big game, or, more probably, to decide to ignore the local fixtures at St Conleth's Park for the SFC clash between Johnstownbridge v Clane (15.45) followed by Athy v Round Towers at 17.30; or Hawkfield for the IFC clashes between Eadestown v Two Mile House followed by Allenwood v Sallins.

On Sunday something similar will be the situation as Kerry and Tyrone throws in at 3.30, the players of St Laurence's and Maynooth will be in action at Newbridge in the SFC (15.45 throw-in); in Hawkfield Monasterevan and Kilcullen and Confey and Carbury will be action with Leixlip and Straffan lining out at 15.30 in Clane.

Are Kildare GAA authorities shooting themselves in the foot as no doubt attendances will be affected?

Are they aware of the live TV semi finals?

Do they realise the attraction of the two All Ireland semi finals?

Or are they simply not bothered?

Or do they believe it is imperative to get these games played despite the preliminary round of the senior and intermediate championship being played some 19 or 20 weeks ago and the finals not due to be played until October.

Strange, to say the very least!