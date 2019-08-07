18th Annual Martin Earley Tour of Kildare Cycle in aid of the Marie Keating Foundation

More than 500 people, from experienced cyclists to families will join the fight against cancer this Sunday, August 11 as part of the 18th Annual Martin Earley Tour of Kildare in aid of the Marie Keating Foundation.

The annual event, which attracts cyclists from all over Ireland and beyond, has tours for everyone including routes of 110k, 65k and a family tour.

Arguably one of the standout events in the Cycling Ireland calendar, the event is led by Tour de France and Giro d’Italia stage winner Martin Earley.

The Marie Keating Foundation helps men and women prevent cancer, detect it at its earliest stages and also supports them on their journey through their cancer diagnosis, treatment and survivorship.

The Marie Keating Foundation also offers free cancer services including a special ‘Comfort Fund’, designed to provide financial help for people who are receiving treatment for cancer and who find themselves in financial difficulty as a result, and Survive & Thrive programmes, with free seminars and courses running nationwide.

Participants can register online at https://www.mariekeating.ie/events/martin-earley-tour-of- kildare-2019-2/.

Cyclists can register on Sunday morning from 8am at the Naas Court Hotel. Every participant will receive a medal and certificate at the finish line.

The event is held in conjunction with Naas Cycling Club and kindly supported by the , Eurocycles, The Naas Court Hotel, Fyffes, Brodericks, Haribo, Butlers Chocolates, Avonmore, Harley Davidson, Gaelic Chapter, CAMI’s, Kildare Civil Defence, Kildare Co. Council, Eir, Clane GAA and An Garda Siochana